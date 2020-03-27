Southern Africa: COVID-19 - Economic Impact On East and Southern Africa

analysis

The rate and global spread of infections by Covid-19 - and the related sense of panic across a globalised financial, political and social architecture - sets this particular pandemic apart from any other in modern times.

To date (26 March 2020), the total number of confirmed infections has reached over 416,686 in 197 countries with 18,589 deaths. In a matter of two months, Covid-19 has reshaped our ideas about being socially connected, economically entangled and existentially unprepared for radical change.

Quarantine and social distancing measures, travel bans and restrictions, closed regional and national borders, and health communications have been ratcheted up globally to reduce the chance of exposure as Covid-19 infections and fatalities continue to rise.

As China has demonstrated, only stringent aversion behaviour is able to control Covid-19's spread. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has criticised some governments' slow early response, especially those of advanced economies. They accuse these countries, especially in Europe and North America, of not understanding the science and the pattern of Covid-19, calling their early efforts at managing a public health emergency "too little, too late"(Oqubay, 2020).

Europe has now become the new epicentre of the virus after China's measures to contain and control its...