South Africa: Six Suspects Arrested in Syndicate Drug Raid in Bloemfontein

The operation emanates from an enquiry after crime intelligence received information of a Nigerian syndicate involved in drug dealing in Bloemfontein.

According to investigator, the syndicate members are alleged to have been operating cells, distributing large quantities of cat, cocaine, ecstasy and Tik to a customer base in Parkroad, Bloemfontein. The alleged distribution cells worked in coordination with each other to supply drugs and transfer funds to further the conspiracy.

The successful takedown operation last week was designed to counter the ongoing threat against organized crime fuelled by trafficking," said Major General Kubandran Moodley, the Provincial Head of the DPCI in the Free State.

"The work executed by the team will have real and lasting impacts for those who live in Bloemfontein. This law enforcement team has, over a period of many months, taken direct aim at organized crime and together they have made our shared community safer by taking dangerous drugs off the streets," said Major General Moodley.

The six suspects, Moses Igbo (50), Chidi Ernest Eke (37), Steven Obiora Chime (40), John Emeka Offor Ekwe (55), Christopher Ngozi Nwagwu (37) and Jonn Obiason (40) made their initial court appearance in Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court, on Monday, 23 March 2020 and yesterday morning, 25 March 2020. The suspects face charges of dealing and possession of drugs.

The case has been postponed to 01 April 2020 for a formal bail application.