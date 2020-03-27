South Africa: SABC Employee in Northern Cape Tests Positive for Coronavirus

26 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

An employee at the SABC's Northern Cape office has tested positive for Covid-19, the national broadcaster's spokesperson, Mmoni Seapolelo, said.

Seapolelo the broadcaster's offices in Kimberley will be closed as a precaution and staff will be quarantined.

"The employee concerned is under quarantine and will be monitored," Seapolelo said.

It is unclear what position the employee held or when they were tested.

The Northern Cape had recorded two positive cases of Covid-19 as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Health.

The number of cases has risen to 927 in South Africa.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

