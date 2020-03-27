South Africa: The Countdown to SA's First Fully Virtual Shareholder Meeting Begins

analysis

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on public gatherings, the upcoming general meeting for Alexander Forbes shareholders has been moved to a virtual meeting platform facilitated by the JSE. It will be the first fully remote and web-based shareholder meeting of its kind in SA.

Originally scheduled to be held in Sandton at the end of March, the general shareholders meeting for Alexander Forbes will only be accessible through electronic participation, as provided for by the JSE and its enterprise development partner The Meeting Specialist in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act and the Memorandum of Incorporation of the listed entity.

Carina Wessels, executive governance, legal and compliance at Alexander Forbes, says the company has already had one successful trial run at the beginning of March and will have its second test run on 27 March, which will include the board of directors.

She says the fact that it is only a general meeting made the transition from physical to virtual easier as the gathering is usually shorter and less complicated than the annual general meetings (AGM).

"It was more out of necessity than anything else," she says.

An employee of Alexander Forbes tested positive...