South Africa: The Countdown to SA's First Fully Virtual Shareholder Meeting Begins

27 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on public gatherings, the upcoming general meeting for Alexander Forbes shareholders has been moved to a virtual meeting platform facilitated by the JSE. It will be the first fully remote and web-based shareholder meeting of its kind in SA.

Originally scheduled to be held in Sandton at the end of March, the general shareholders meeting for Alexander Forbes will only be accessible through electronic participation, as provided for by the JSE and its enterprise development partner The Meeting Specialist in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act and the Memorandum of Incorporation of the listed entity.

Carina Wessels, executive governance, legal and compliance at Alexander Forbes, says the company has already had one successful trial run at the beginning of March and will have its second test run on 27 March, which will include the board of directors.

She says the fact that it is only a general meeting made the transition from physical to virtual easier as the gathering is usually shorter and less complicated than the annual general meetings (AGM).

"It was more out of necessity than anything else," she says.

An employee of Alexander Forbes tested positive...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.