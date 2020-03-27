South Africa: 15 Years Imprisonment for Murder in Loxton

press release

The South African Police Service in the Northern Cape welcomes the murder sentencing that was handed down to Albertus Voorman (25) by the Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley on 24 March 2020. Voorman was sentenced to 15-years imprisonment for the murder of his 21-year-old girlfriend.

On 1 September 2018 the accused, his girlfriend and two children aged 2 and 7-years-old were at their home in Loxton. The accused assaulted his girlfriend with a steel bin and kicked her severely in the presence of their children. The accused was arrested hours later and police successfully opposed bail, hence Voorman remained in custody up until his recent sentencing.

Capt Farrel Olifant, the investigating officer at Loxton Detectives was lauded by the SAPS management for his meticulous and professional investigations that led to this superb sentencing.