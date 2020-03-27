South Africa: #Lockdown - the Long Haul Has Kicked Off, and the Virus Will Determine the Timeline

27 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Richard Poplak

The inevitable pandemic has arrived, and we're stuck inside our homes while Covid-19 sniffs us out, jonesing for a massive death-fix. No government in the modern era has ever faced a crisis this swift-moving or severe -- the situation is unprecedented in every respect. Which is exactly why South Africa requires tough leadership, leadership from above, disciplined leadership, a government speaking with a united voice. But this is the ANC we're talking about: the lockdown has only just kicked off, and it's already fraying.

On the eve of one of South Africa's most momentous events, I walked from my office through streets that were as abandoned and eerie as the afterlife. Johannesburg -- mining city, city of war -- seemed to be experiencing a sensation unique in its history.

Not fear, which is its constant. But self-doubt.

Lockdown. Four days ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa ushered us into the abnormality of the new normal. (Or is it the other way around?) He was late, but he was on form: calm, collected, and as un-Trump-like as it was possible to be. Then he imprisoned us in our homes for three weeks. It all made sense on paper, and the people cheered.

Since...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

