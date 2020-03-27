Tanzania: Court Acquits MV Spice Islander Officials

27 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Faustine Kapama

THE High Court of Zanzibar yesterday acquitted all 12 people, including MV Spice Islander I top officials, who were charged with 212 criminal charges following the vessel sank that left about 208 passengers on board dead enroute to Pemba from Unguja.

Judge Abraham Mwampasha ruled in favour of Chief Officer of the ship employed and working in Visiwani Shipping Company Limited Abdallah Ali and his colleagues after the prosecution, through the evidence tendered by 16 witnesses, failed to establish a "prima facie" case against them.

A prima facie case is the establishment of a legally required rebuttable presumption.

A prima facie case is a cause of action or defence that is sufficiently established by a party's evidence to justify a verdict in his or her favour, provided such evidence is not rebutted by the other party.

Other acquitted persons are Simai Nyange, the Accounting Clerk of passengers and cargo in the department of Registrar of Ship under the Ministry of Infrastructure and Communication in Zanzibar and Haji Ussi, the Director General of Zanzibar Maritime Authority under the ministry.

The rest are Abdallah Mohamed, the Registrar of Shipping employed under the ministry, Juma Seif, who was Ship Inspector employed by the ministry, Hassan Mwinyi, the Transportation Clerk with Zanzibar Ports Authority and Shaib Mohamed, the Ticket Collector with MV Spice Islander I at Zanzibar Port.

In the boat as crew were Salim Mohamed, the Executive Directors and Shareholder of MV Spice Islander I employed by the Visiwani Shipping Company, Makame Hanuu, who is Chief Engineer and Shareholder with the vessel and Jaku Ayoub, a Shareholder of Al-Ghubra Marine Service Limited.

The charges they were facing includes manslaughter in relation to the death of 208 people, failure to observe the ship load line, engaging in unsafe ship, overloading of passengers and conducting endangering person on board the ship.

In his ruling, the judge found that the evidence presented by prosecution witnesses was insufficient to ground a conviction in respect to the offences charges, thus requiring the accused persons, who were represented by Advocates, Capt. Ibrahim Bendera, Abdallah Juma and Bdul Hamid, to give their defence.

Judge Mwampashi pointed out that there must be evidence to show that the persons involved are really dead and that it is the accused persons who caused their death. During the trial, the prosecution called witnesses, including a medical doctor.

However, according to the judge, such doctor could not produce any death certificate for the victims and that there was no evidence showing the death was due to overloading.

It was testified that the ship sailed all the way several miles from Zanzibar Port to Nungwi area before sinking.

The judge further ruled that there was no evidence produced by the prosecution, including a certificate indicating the capacity of the ship and that the accused persons were responsible, because they owned the Sea going vessel.

It was alleged by the prosecution that on September 9, 2011 at about 21.30 hours at Malindi Port in the Urban District within Urban West Region of Unguja, having the responsibility and duty to care for the passengers and their cargo in the ship, the accused persons negligently failed to discharge their duties.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.