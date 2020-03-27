Tanzania: KMC Unveils Weapon of Resurgence

THE management of KMC on Thursday disclosed that psychology lessons given to its players was a turning point as they started to win most of their games before the league was suspended.

The Kinondoni based side managed to win four back to back league matches to snatch maximum 12 points which saw them climbing up the league ladders to 14th slot with 33 points after 29 outings.

After losing 2-0 to defending champions Simba SC, KMC regrouped to silence JKT Tanzania 1-0, Mbao FC 2-0, Young Africans 1-0 and Alliance FC 2-1.

But speaking here, the club's Chairman, Benjamin Sitta said immediately after giving the players the required psychological lessons, their mindset opened up positively to the extent that they started winning matches.

"We were on the right path before the league was abruptly suspended to contain the spread of the coronavirus as we succeeded to win four games in a row. Prior to that, our players lost confidence hence we failed to win more matches something which made us to sit down and asses the situation," he said.

He added that after stabilizing the club's management, they went on to talk with the players and gave them psychological lessons which in the end had a positive impact to the team.

He added that despite the league being paused, construction works of their modern stadium at Mwenge in the city are underway since they want to host their home games next season there.

"We expect the stadium to benefit not only KMC but any other team which will be interested to use it will be given an access to do so. Apart from sports activities, the venue will also be used to host other events and we will also upgrade Mwenge bus stand for people to reach there without difficulties," said he.

On claims made by the team's former coach, Jackson Mayanja that the club still owes him a certain amount of money for his coaching services before he was fired, Sitta replied that they paid him (Mayanja) what he expected to get from the club.

"I have heard such claims but if he thinks that there is something which was not fulfilled in our contract, then he needs to make formal approaches like writing a letter or coming to the office but for us being a government institution, we believe that we paid him everything," he said.

In a telephone interview from Uganda, Mayanja requested KMC to speed up paying him insisting that until now, he has not been paid for his service he rendered at the club.

KMC were among the top four clubs last season in the Mainland Premier League which earned a privilege to feature in the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in the club's history.