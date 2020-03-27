South Africa: Travellers in Limbo Because of Passports From High-Risk Countries

analysis

On March 15 President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a travel ban on all passengers flying into SA from high-risk Covid-19 countries. But, as a group of travellers found out, you do not need to have flown in from the identified country, you only have to be travelling on a passport issued from a high-risk country to fall foul of the ban.

Yana Dzedze, a British citizen, has been in detention at OR Tambo International Airport for a week now. The reason: she arrived in South Africa travelling on a German passport.

"I have been sitting in a detention centre at OR Tambo International Airport since early Friday morning [March 20] with more than 20 people," she told Daily Maverick.

And it is unclear how much longer she will be held there.

A 'receipt' given to Nyaniso Dzedze after he spent the night staying at the detention centre at OR Tambo with his wife, Yana. (Photo: Nyaniso Dzedze)

Dzedze was 15 the last time she was in Germany, and while born in the UK she was last in that country in August 2019, months before the outbreak of Covid-19.

Dzedze and her South African husband Nyaniso Dzedze landed on Friday at around...