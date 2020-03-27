South Africa: Travellers in Limbo Because of Passports From High-Risk Countries

27 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chanel Retief

On March 15 President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a travel ban on all passengers flying into SA from high-risk Covid-19 countries. But, as a group of travellers found out, you do not need to have flown in from the identified country, you only have to be travelling on a passport issued from a high-risk country to fall foul of the ban.

Yana Dzedze, a British citizen, has been in detention at OR Tambo International Airport for a week now. The reason: she arrived in South Africa travelling on a German passport.

"I have been sitting in a detention centre at OR Tambo International Airport since early Friday morning [March 20] with more than 20 people," she told Daily Maverick.

And it is unclear how much longer she will be held there.

A 'receipt' given to Nyaniso Dzedze after he spent the night staying at the detention centre at OR Tambo with his wife, Yana. (Photo: Nyaniso Dzedze)

Dzedze was 15 the last time she was in Germany, and while born in the UK she was last in that country in August 2019, months before the outbreak of Covid-19.

Dzedze and her South African husband Nyaniso Dzedze landed on Friday at around...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.