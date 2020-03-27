South Africa: COVID-19 - German Tourist Who Tests Positive Found On Broken-Down Bus in Joburg - Report

27 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

A hotel bus transporting German tourists to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital to undergo testing for the novel coronavirus, broke down in the early hours of Friday morning, eNCA reported.

A senior Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) official told eNCA that one tourist from the group tested positive. The tourist is reportedly receiving treatment at a hospital in Lenasia, Johannesburg.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar could not confirm this when News24 contacted him on Friday morning.

eNCA reporter Aviwe Mtila received a tip-off about the bus that broke down in Newlands in Johannesburg. According to Mtila, there were 14 tourists on the bus, as well as the hotel bus driver.

Emergency services personnel and the JMPD were reportedly at the scene.

According to the report, three other tourists are displaying symptoms of Covid-19. The occupants of the bus have reportedly been taken to hospital.

South Africa has effected a national lockdown since midnight on Thursday in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

By Thursday, 927 South Africans had tested positive for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele warned of consequences for those who attempt to leave their homes, unless for essential purposes, such as buying groceries, seeking medical attention, collecting grants, buying medication, or emergencies.

