Kenya: Ngugi Hints at Pushing National Schools Games to June

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Secretary General David Ngugi has hinted at moving the Term One Secondary Schools National Games Championships that was slated for April 14-23 in Kapsabet.

The games, which were to be held at Kapsabet Boys High School and Kapsabet Girls High School, have now been pushed to June at the same venues.

The games that feature basketball, rugby 15s and rugby sevens, hockey, swimming, handball, and athletics had reached the county level across the country before they were put on hold 12 days ago by a government directive which prohibited public gatherings as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Ngugi said he remains hopeful the coronavirus pandemic will be contained soon.

"Once everything is back to normal, we are scheduled to meet with the Ministry of Sports officials to map the way forward. We are considering having the term one Games in June but we will have to wait and see," Ngugi said.

Kenya is scheduled to host the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) on August 14-24 in Kakamega High School, Kakamega County, an event that brings together various countries across the region.

"We have to get everything right before the FEASSSA Games," added Ngugi.

Defending champions Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and Kenya compete in the annual event that was last held in Arusha, Tanzania last year.

Ngugi however said the Term Two Games Secondary Schools National Championships dates which were set for between July 31 and August 9 at Kakamega High School and Mukumu Girls High School in Kakamega County, will remained unchanged.

"Four years ago, we used to stage term Two A Games in June while Term Two B were held in late July and early August before teams headed for the FEASSSA and they were successful before we changed the events in 2018." "The circumstances have put us in that position and therefore we can't run away from it."

Football under-16 and under 19, netball, volleyball, table tennis, lawn tennis, and badminton form the Two Term Games.