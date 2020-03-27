South Africa: Lions Sign Easterns Batsman

27 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

The Lions have announced the signing of Wesley Marshall , a top-order batsman born in Kempton Park.

Marshall, 26, made his T20 debut for senior-provincial side, Easterns, in 2013 and a first-class and List A debut followed in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

The top-order batsman is capable across all three formats of the game. He was leading run-scorer for Easterns in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 seasons of the CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup, as well as leading scorer for his union in the CSA One Day Provincial Challenge in the 2018/2019 season.

Marshall was one of the outstanding players in the recent CSA T20 Challenge as he was part of the Easterns side that won the 2019/2020 trophy where he contributed with a well-played knock of 87 in the final.

Marshall also played franchise cricket for the Lions' cross-town rivals, the Titans, and scored a first-class half-century against the Lions at the Wanderers in December last year.

His domestic exploits were rewarded has he received a call-up to represent the Durban Heat in the recently concluded Mzansi Super League second edition.

"I remember watching games at the Wanderers stadium with my mom, mad and brothers as a child and dreaming of playing there one day, so to now call it home is a special feeling and I look forward to being part of and contributing to this successful franchise. Thank you to all that has contributed to my development over the years," Marshall said.

Marshall is the third Lions signing in as many days, with all-rounder Sisanda Magala and Proteas speedster Lutho Sipamla signed earlier in the week.

- Lions Cricket

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
#NCoVAfrica - E-Tracking #Coronavirus Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.