South Africa: Lions Sign Easterns Batsman

The Lions have announced the signing of Wesley Marshall , a top-order batsman born in Kempton Park.

Marshall, 26, made his T20 debut for senior-provincial side, Easterns, in 2013 and a first-class and List A debut followed in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

The top-order batsman is capable across all three formats of the game. He was leading run-scorer for Easterns in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 seasons of the CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup, as well as leading scorer for his union in the CSA One Day Provincial Challenge in the 2018/2019 season.

Marshall was one of the outstanding players in the recent CSA T20 Challenge as he was part of the Easterns side that won the 2019/2020 trophy where he contributed with a well-played knock of 87 in the final.

Marshall also played franchise cricket for the Lions' cross-town rivals, the Titans, and scored a first-class half-century against the Lions at the Wanderers in December last year.

His domestic exploits were rewarded has he received a call-up to represent the Durban Heat in the recently concluded Mzansi Super League second edition.

"I remember watching games at the Wanderers stadium with my mom, mad and brothers as a child and dreaming of playing there one day, so to now call it home is a special feeling and I look forward to being part of and contributing to this successful franchise. Thank you to all that has contributed to my development over the years," Marshall said.

Marshall is the third Lions signing in as many days, with all-rounder Sisanda Magala and Proteas speedster Lutho Sipamla signed earlier in the week.

- Lions Cricket

Source: Sport24