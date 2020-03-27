Angola: State of Emergency Limits Public Markets Opening Hours

27 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — As of this Friday, the country's formal and informal public markets are only open from six to 13:00 hours a day, taking into account the State of Emergency declared throughout the national territory, with a view to preventing the spreading of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

During this period, traders will be able to sell only essential products, namely food, hygiene products, cooking gas, among others, according to the Minister of Territorial Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida.

The Government official, who was speaking at a press conference, to clarify the content of the Presidential Decree declaring the State of National Emergency, said that with this measure the sale of non-essential products in these markets is prohibited.

On the occasion, minister Adão de Almeida clarified that the street sales are permitted individually, and the minimum recommended distance between the trader and the buyer must be observed at the time of the sale.

However, the official clarified that the concentration of several traders, in a static way, in a certain place is prohibited.

The minister of the Territory Administration and State Reform also reminded that any staple products, fuel, medicine, equipment and expendable material for medical use are prohibited from leaving the national territory.

Therefore, the order also defines a provincial health fence, which prohibits entry and exit between the different provinces, and inter-provincial circulation is prohibited, exceptionally the entry and exit of essential good and sick people, as well as humanitarian aid.

