Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports Fourth Positive Case for Coronavirus

Luanda — The number of people infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Angola increased from three to four, all of them are Angolan citizens who recently came from Portugal, announced Thursday in Luanda, the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta,.

The new positive case is a 41-year-old Angolan woman, who has returned to Angola from Lisbon (Portugal).

However, until last Thursday, Angola had only three positive cases, the first two of which had been announced by the authorities on the 21st and the third on the 23rd of this month.

The previous three cases are of Angolan citizens also coming from Portugal, who returned to Angola on 17 and 18 March.

Worldwide, more than 400,000 people are infected with this pandemic, which has already claimed more than 20,000 lives, with Italy leading the number of deaths, followed by China and Spain.