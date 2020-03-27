Angola: Covid-19 - Viana Holds Awareness Actions

Luanda — The transport, traffic and mobility department of the municipality of Viana has been conducting, since Tuesday, awareness-raising actions on prevention measures against the coronavirus (covid-19), at taxi stops in the district.

Direct action is aimed at drivers at stops on Rua Brasileira, Catholic Church, Colégio Nossa Senhora da Anunciação and Jembas, in order to appeal to drivers to comply with the guidelines laid down by health authorities.

Motorists were urged to use alcohol gel to wash their hands frequently, as well as to avoid overcrowding.

During the awareness campaign it was found that some drivers have made alcohol gel available in their vehicles, for personal and passenger use, and the most cautious people, in turn, have adopted the use of masks.

Meanwhile, the administration of the municipality of Viana created a multi-sectoral commission for the prevention of coronavirus, according to a note from the Social Communication Office of the local administration distributed Thursday, to ANGOP.