Zimbabwe: Airzim Suspends Flights

Air Zimbabwe (Airzim) has cancelled all regional and domestic flights with immediate effect to combat the spread of coronavirus.

In a travel advisory issued yesterday, the national airline said one flight, which was scheduled for March 28, will fly to Dar es Salaam to assist returning residents.

The decision to suspend flights is in line with directives on travel restrictions issued by Government to curb person-to-person contact and spread of the coronavirus.

Said Airzim: "All regional and domestic flights have been suspended with effect from today March 26, 2020 until further notice. However, the last flight to Dar es Salaam shall operate on March 28, 2020 to assist returning residents."

It further said operation of the flight shall be guided by travel restriction directives from the governments of Zimbabwe and Tanzania, as well as from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dubai-based Emirates and South African Airways are some of the airlines that have cancelled flights to Zimbabwe in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.