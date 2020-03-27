Zimbabwe: Caps Adopt Technology to Counter Lockdown

27 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United are taking full advantage of technological channels to keep their players in shape at a time sports teams have been forced to halt training sessions due to the coronavirus epidemic.

With the start of the 2020 season having been pushed further by, at least two months, the Green Machine, like all other teams had been conducting normal training sessions, until early this week.

That was after President Mnangagwa issued a blanket ban on all gatherings, of more than 50 people, after the country recorded its first coronavirus death on Monday.

Subsequently, all football teams across all leagues, have suspended their practice sessions.

Makepekepe have sought to keep their stars busy during this period with coach, Darlington Dodo, drafting individual programmes for each of his players.

The former Gunners mentor is monitoring his players; using modern technology, which he says has worked well so far.

"We have suspended training in line with the President's orders which prohibit meetings of more than 50 people.

"We are fully behind that and committed to fighting the coronavirus scourge.

"We value human life. The players have since been told to remain home and we are monitoring them.

"Our worry has always been on how to keep them in shape.

"You never know with these things. When all this is over, maybe, you will be required to come back and the season is allowed to proceed, so we have to make sure the players are well in shape.

"We have drafted individual work programmes and they differ from individual to individual, depending on their positions as well as strengths and weaknesses.

"It's tough but we have to do it. We also work online in terms of planning and executing tasks. Technology has really helped us in terms of training."

Dodo said he constantly checks on his players' safety and mainly relies on their professional beings.

"Remember, when we were recruiting early this year, we made it a point that we signed only players we knew were not going to give us problems.

"So far, all the players we have on our books have proven to be well-behaved.

"It is those attributes they possess which have made our job easier

"We do a lot of online coaching and every player is on it, that is very encouraging on our part as the technical team.

"We will continue doing that until the situation reverts to normal."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.