Zimbabwe: Failure to Switch Off Street Lights Bleeds City

27 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Lack of basic switches to turn off street lights during the day maybe costing Harare City Council thousands of dollars monthly.

The Herald observed that street lights in Harare's central business district (CBD) were always switched on during the day.

Further, in residential areas when there is no Zesa load-shedding, tower lights are always on.

In most cases where tower lights are off, it's either due to a mechanical fault or the bulbs have reached the end of their lifespan.

The most affected suburbs are Warren Park, Southerton, Highfield, Kuwadzana, Mufakose, Tafara, Chitungwiza and Budiriro.

Years of neglect have led to the deterioration of street lighting in the city.

Council's corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme said: "Daylight switches are not working. We have ordered the switches and once they are available we will replace them. If we switch them off now there will be lights at night."

Council has over the years made efforts to go green by installing solar-powered street lights, but the project was being hampered by theft and vandalism.

Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Road, which had become the envy of locals and visitors alike due to its wide and well maintained tarmac and solar-powered street lights, has lost its lustre as most of the lights are no longer functioning.

Mr Chideme said the newly-installed street cameras in the CBD were a pilot project.

Harare this month installed new surveillance cameras at traffic lights in the city centre to monitor traffic offenders and ultimately reduce congestion.

Although the original cameras were installed almost six years ago at two intersections, they have failed to make an impact.

The cameras are designed to "capture" motorists who impede the smooth flow of traffic.

It is envisaged that the gadgets will also assist police in identifying criminals in the city centre.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.