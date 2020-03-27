South Africa: Titans Unveil Promising 2020/21 Contracted Player List

The Titans have named an exciting squad for the 2020/21 season, with some interesting additions from across the country.

With the departure of the long-serving Farhaan Behardien to English county Durham, Alfred Mothoa to the Knights, as well as Tony de Zorzi moving to the Cape Cobras, the Centurion-based franchise wanted an injection of youth and enthusiasm.

They have acquired the signature of the lively pace bowler Thando Ntini, middle-order batsman Sibonelo Makhanya and Okuhle Cele, who will add pace to the attack.

Thando, the son of former Proteas fast bowler and legend Makhaya Ntini, has made fine progress at the Cape Cobras in the current season, but a move to the faster pitches of Centurion may see him make even greater strides.

Makhanya joins from the Dolphins, with plenty of ability with the bat. Having been in the franchise system for a long time, Makhanya is primed to take on a bigger role in the team with the bat.

Cele, meanwhile, has improved in leaps and bounds with responsibility at the Dolphins, where his slippery bowling has been a handy asset.

The trio joins a well-established core, including Theunis de Bruyn, who will be keen to show national selectors that he still has plenty to offer, after losing his national contract.

Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi, Dean Elgar and Tabraiz Shamsi are all nationally contracted, but will add considerable quality when available for domestic cricket.

With the 2019/20 season ended suddenly with the outbreak of Covid-19, the Titans lost the opportunity to finish the campaign with a flourish.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beyond the global pandemic, they will be eager to get back to winning ways, as they continue to build the core of a new squad to challenge strongly for domestic honours.

Titans contracted players for 2020/2021: Matthew Arnold, Neil Brand, Ryan Cartwright, Okhule Cele, Junior Dala, Henry Davids, Theunis de Bruyn, Dayyaan Galiem, Heinrich Klaasen, Gregory Mahlokwana, Sibonelo Makhanya, Thando Ntini, Diego Rosier, Kabelo Sekhukune, Grant Thomson, Lizaad Williams

Rookies: Khwezi Gumede, Rubin Hermann

CSA contracted national players: Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis

- Titans Cricket

Source: Sport24