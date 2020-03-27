South Africa: Warriors Sign 7 New Recruits for 2020/21 Season

The Warriors have announced that seven new players are set to join the Eastern Cape-based franchise ahead of the 2020/21 domestic season.

Former Proteas cricketer and current general manager for Eastern Province Cricket and Cricket Eastern Cape, Shafiek Abrahams , announced the squad on Thursday.

Abrahams said he believed the balance of players brought a strong mix of sound experience and fresh talent and vibrancy.

"Despite the abrupt end to the 2019/20 cricket season, it is with much pride that we commend our players for their outstanding performances in the various domestic formats.

"The Warriors franchise remains a brand committed to growing and moulding the skillsets of each individual team member with the vision of empowering the team as a whole.

"We look forward to seeing what the next season will bring. We believe that the squad selection embodies the Warriors' commitment towards affording opportunity to those who are most deserving and those who show a sheer love for the game," Abrahams concluded. Seven new players in the Warriors squad for 2020/21: Stefan Tait (SWD), Wihan Lubbe (Lions), Tsepo Ntuli (Knights), Mthiwekhaya Nabe (Cobras), Marco Jansen (Knights), Basheeru Walters (EP), Aya Gqamane (Border) Full 2020/2021 Warriors contracted Squad: Matthew Breetzke, Gihahn Cloete, Jade de Klerk, Aya Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Marais, Edward Moore, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tsepo Ntuli, Sinethemba Qeshile, Rudi Second, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Stefan Tait, Yaseen Vallie, Basheeru Walters

