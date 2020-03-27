Kenya: Turkana Herders Struggle to Survive in Cycle of Droughts, Floods

27 March 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By David Lomuria

For nearly a decade, herders in Kenya's arid northwest have depended on cash payments from the government to withstand a cycle of recurring severe droughts and floods. But herders say the payments don't always arrive on time, and climate change is making it harder for them to maintain their livelihood.

Droughts last year followed by heavy floods this year killed thousands of animals in the region.

Philip Lopili, who has been herding sheep and goats for more than 60 years in Kenya's dry northwest Turkana County, says he lost 114 animals last year. Turkana's climate has changed for the worse, he added, and rainy seasons no longer arrive every six months, as they once did.

Herder Ruth Akiru says it's not just humans who are suffering.

When the trees dry up, the goats start dying, she said, adding that when the goats lack food, it also becomes harder for humans to survive.

Kenya in 2012 introduced cash payments to help herders affected by extreme weather from global warming.

But the herders in Turkana say the money doesn't always come when needed.

Kenya's National Droughts Management Authority says it lacks the money to help all the herders who are struggling.

"We know what we are doing, we know where we are going," said James Oduor, chief executive of the agency. "But because of resources, we are a bit slow to achieve what we want. So resource is a big, big problem."

In the meantime, herders like Akiru and Lopili can only wait for more support and hope for less extreme weather.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.