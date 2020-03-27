South Africa: Stormers Centre Beats Lockdown to Return to Wales

Stormers centre Jamie Roberts opted to return to Wales before South Africa went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Welshman previously intended to stay in Cape Town following the suspension of Super Rugby due to the virus.

However, the burly midfielder caught a late-night flight to the UK on Thursday just before South Africa went into a three-week national lockdown.

The 33-year-old, who is also a qualified medical doctor, played 94 Tests for Wales and three for the British and Irish Lions.

He was drafted in by the Stormers this season as a replacement for Damian de Allende. "Unforgettable 10 weeks. Cape Town a special place. Have loved playing alongside @THESTORMERS lads at Newlands and beyond! About to board the last flight out of SA before the lockdown begins at midnight. Best we're home in the UK during this unprecedented time. Be back ASAP," Roberts posted on Twitter.

Source: Sport24