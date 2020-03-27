Nigeria: COVID-19 - Tambuwal Orders Closure of Inter-State Entry Routes

Sokoto — As part of efforts to curtail further spread of COVID-19 among Nigerians, the Sokoto state government has ordered the closure of all inter-state routes into the state effective from midnight of Friday, 27th March 2020.

This was revealed by the state governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal during a statewide broadcast on Thursday.

According to Mr. Tambuwal, the closure will last for an initial two weeks except for the supply of food and essential medical commodities, pending observations on trends of the disease in the state and country.

"Similarly, all state civil servants on GL 12 and below are to work from their homes for an initial two weeks from Friday, March 27, 2020, to Friday, April 10, 2020.

He further explained that "Further measures to be taken by the State will be predicated on expert advice from the State Ministry of Health, Nigerian Center for Disease Control and Federal Ministry of Health as and when the need arises.

He said "Although the state has not recorded any case of this disease, the state government constituted a task force team of experts.

The task force, headed by the state Commissioner for Health Dr. Mohammed Ali Iname initiated a meeting chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto Sa'ad Abubakar with traditional rulers, religious leaders, head of security agencies aimed at coming up with a strategy to curtail further spread of the disease

Tambuwal urged citizens to cooperate with relevant authorities and adhere to measures in the interest of the general well-being and survival of the human race.

He also appealed to community and religious leaders to sensitize the public on the disease and report early any observed symptoms as he tasked the

Ministries of Environment and Health to intensify efforts towards sanitation, cleanliness, and provision of necessary medical.

