Tanzania: Land Rent Defaulters to Face Court Action

LAND rent defaulters have until next Wednesday to clear their outstanding debts, or be taken to court for breaching ownership conditions.

Land Commissioner, Nathaniel Mathew, raised a red flag recently during a meeting with civic leaders here, insisting that those who had already been served with demand notices will not be spared come April 1, 2020.

He said the government had from March 2020 kicked off its nationwide operation to crack the whip against all people, companies, public and private institutions as well as owners of industrial and commercial plots with accumulated land rent arrears.

However, he added that owners of land who had received demand notices from March 6, 2020 had been given extension until April 01, 2020 to pay or face legal action.

He told the local leaders that all land owners were duty bound as per the law to pay land rent just as they were paying their house rent to the landlords.

"As per the legislation, the President is the custodian of the land, for us who buy plots of land we are just renting; Therefore, we are required to pay rent as per the law," insisted Mr Mathew.

Land rent is an amount paid annually by land owners as a fee for renting the land.

The land rent differs depending on the location of the land. It is charged per square metres.

The Land Commissioner said that in ensuring that all land owners were paying rent, his office had kicked off training sessions to local government leaders on the importance of paying rent so that they can help to pass the knowledge to the communities they were leading.

According to him, the training session begun with Dodoma, which is the country's capital, and that it would be rolled out countrywide.

"Our target in the ministry is to collect about 180bn/-in land rent every year, therefore, without engaging you as local leaders who have many people within your communities, we cannot attain this target," insisted Mr Mathew.