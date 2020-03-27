Tanzania: Council Hails Bmh for Surpassing TB Targets

CITY Council of Dodoma (CCD) has commended the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) for surpassing its target to reach 60 TB patients in 2019 set by the City authorities.

In a letter of appreciation to the Hospital Executive Director, Dr Alphonce Chandika, the City Council noted that the BMH had reached 68 TB patients which is equivalent to 113 per cent of the implementation.

"Despite the recent introduction of the service, the hospital has managed to reach more than 60 TB patients last year," read part of the letter signed by Dr Peres Lukango on behalf of the City Council Medical Officer, Dr Gatete Mahava.

Dr Lukango said this year, the City Council has set a target to reach 100 TB patients by December, 2020, saying last year, the City Council had set target to reach 60 TB patients by last December.

"I wish you success in the fight against TB and attaining this year's target of 100 TB patients by December," he said.

On his part, Coordinator of TB and Leprosy at BMH, Dr Dennis Kanyika, expressed his delight after the recognition of the hospital, pointing out that BMH is determined to surpass this year's target of 100 TB patients.

"So far, we have reached about 30 TB patients. We are optimistic that we will attain this year's target of 100 patients," he said.

Dr Kanyika pointed out symptoms of active TB as chronic cough, fever, night sweats and weight loss.

He explained that TB is spread through the air when people who have active TB in their lungs cough, spit, speak or sneeze, and that people with latent TB do not spread the disease.