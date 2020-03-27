Zimbabwe: Watch - Businessman Frank Buyanga in Movie-Style 'Kidnap' of Son From Ex

Businessman Frank Buyanga Thursday staged a movie style 'kidnap' of his minor son from the hands of the mother in yet another dramatic episode to a raging child custody wrangle he has been having with his ex.

Buyanga was allegedly being accompanied by two men armed with guns when he staged the 'heist' outside a Spar Supermarket in Harare's Waterfalls suburb.

Video footage captured from the supermarket's CCTV shows a white twin-cab partly obscured by a commuter omnibus pull behind the car followed by the seizure of the minor.

Shocked onlookers watch the experience unfold as the twin-cab speeds off immediately.

Munyaradzi Bwanya, lawyer to Buyanga's ex, Chantelle Muteswa who is also the child's mother, confirmed police were now hunting for the South African based tycoon.

During the incident, Muteswa was allegedly assaulted by one of Buyanga's aides.

Muteswa was in the company of another woman whose relationship to her could not be established.

"The case has been reported and the police are making frantic efforts to locate the suspect," Bwanya said.

Buyanga has been locked in a protracted child custody wrangle with his ex-lover with the matter spilling into the courts.

The matter has also sucked in the First Family amid claims Muteswa was now dating President Emmerson Mnangagwa son Collins.

Collins is accused of facilitating the disappearance of the four-year-old boy.

In a message to Buyanga seen by South African media, an alleged witness tells him: "My brother is very close to the first family and he told me that the kidnapping of Buyanga's son was a well-orchestrated plan. Between 10 and 11 March, Mrs Mnangagwa's sons met with members of the police force and gave them instructions to forcefully grab your son with an outdated court order."

The testimony continued: "The messenger of court was told to cooperate or he would lose his job. Your ex-girlfriend was again to relay her story to Mrs Auxilia Mnangagwa as a cover up so that if Number 1 [the president] asks she will cover [for] the boys.

"Right now the family has told Chantelle to go into hiding with the child until they finish dealing with you." He warned Buyanga that his life was allegedly in danger.

"The main actors are Auxilia, Emmerson Junior and Collins. Collins is putting the pressure as he is dating Chantelle and promised her that he will make Frank lose at all costs."