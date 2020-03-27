Nigeria: Rep to Colleagues - Let's Sacrifice Our March Salary, Raise N360 Million for COVID-19

As Nigeria faces the threat of total lockdown as a result of the ravaging coronavirus disease, federal lawmakers have called for collective support to ameliorate the effects on ordinary people.

Rep. Mansur Manu Soro, Ganjuwa/Darazo Federal Constituency (Bauchi State), who made the call, wants his colleagues to contribute N1m each to buy ventilators and other medical consumables needed to fight and treat victims of the coronavirus disease.

Speaking to our reporter, Soro said the contribution will help procure ventilators that are needed to keep people attacked by the virus alive by delivering oxygen to them.

The lawmaker noted that if his colleagues contribute N1m each, the N360m raised could buy many ventilators. He said a ventilator cost about N9.5m.

"Sacrifice epitomizes leadership. I wish to humbly call on my colleagues, members of the House of Representatives, let's sacrifice our March 2020 salary and allowances to contribute N1 million each to procure ventilators," he said.

He added that, when procured, the ventilators would be distributed to public hospitals in the 36 states and FCT.

For his part, Rep Solomon Maren (PDP, Plateau) said the Economic Stimulus Bill 2020 passed by the House as well as the motion to provide palliative measures are meant to serve all Nigerians.

He said the bill, as well as the motion, are all-encompassing for all Nigerians as it considered the economic challenges posed by the Virus which had a devastating economic effect on the country.