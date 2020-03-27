Sudan: Ministry of Industry Affirms Its Support for Establishment of New Yeast Factory

26 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry and Trade Madani Abbas Madani has stressed the support of the National Research Center to establish a yeast factory by utilizing its technologies produced to bridge the gap and achieve self-sufficiency.

This came during his visit to the National Research Center in the context of the center policy for openness towards community to take advantage of the technologies and innovations produced by its researchers. The Minister of Industry urged the center to expedite the preparation of the feasibility study for the establishment of the factory.

The Director General of the Center Prof. Zeinab Abdal-Rahim welcomed the minister and thanked him for his keenness to inspect the produced technologies, especially the production of yeast from local strains of Sudanese yeasts.

Professor Hassan Bashir, a researcher specializing in the field of yeasts, extended briefings on the yeast industry in Sudan, revealing that Sudan imports 20,000 tons of yeast annually at a cost of $ 250 million, despite the presence of the ingredients for production domestically from the raw materials such as sugar (molasses) waste.

He added that there are 16 types of Sudanese yeasts used in the work of local food, baked foods and pastries of all kinds, stressing that investment in this field is successful in all measures due the availability of the market and high demand.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.