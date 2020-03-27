Sudan: Ministry of Industry Affirms Its Support for Establishment of New Yeast Factory

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry and Trade Madani Abbas Madani has stressed the support of the National Research Center to establish a yeast factory by utilizing its technologies produced to bridge the gap and achieve self-sufficiency.

This came during his visit to the National Research Center in the context of the center policy for openness towards community to take advantage of the technologies and innovations produced by its researchers. The Minister of Industry urged the center to expedite the preparation of the feasibility study for the establishment of the factory.

The Director General of the Center Prof. Zeinab Abdal-Rahim welcomed the minister and thanked him for his keenness to inspect the produced technologies, especially the production of yeast from local strains of Sudanese yeasts.

Professor Hassan Bashir, a researcher specializing in the field of yeasts, extended briefings on the yeast industry in Sudan, revealing that Sudan imports 20,000 tons of yeast annually at a cost of $ 250 million, despite the presence of the ingredients for production domestically from the raw materials such as sugar (molasses) waste.

He added that there are 16 types of Sudanese yeasts used in the work of local food, baked foods and pastries of all kinds, stressing that investment in this field is successful in all measures due the availability of the market and high demand.