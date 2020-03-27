Eritrea: Desert Locust Swarm Put Under Control

26 March 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Assab — The desert locust swarm that appeared at the Araeta sub-zone, Southern Red Sea region, was put under control through integrated response by the Ministry of Agriculture, administration of the sub-zone as well as the public and members of the Defense Forces before inflicting damage on grazing areas and trees.

According to Mr. Hagos Gebretensae, member of the Ministry of Agriculture, the desert locust swarm that was stretched on 2620 hectares was put under control through immediate coordinated response of all stakeholders.

Commending the commitment and interest the public and members of the Defense Forces demonstrated in combating the desert locust swarm in the sub-zone, Mr. Mahmud Abdella, administrator of Araeta sub-zone, said that had it not been for their immediate and timely response the locust swarm could have inflicted unprecedented damage.

It is to be recalled that desert locust swarm appeared in November 2019 in various parts of the country and was put under control.

