Liberia: Coalition for Democratic Change Sets Up Special Taskforce Against Coronavirus

Monrovia — The National Executive Committee of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) announces the formation of a Special Taskforce Against the Coronavirus disease, which comes in support of the President's tremendous response to contain & prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic.

The formation of the Taskforce is premised on the CDC's recognition of the need for a collective & unified national action to bolster Government's efforts in keeping our PEOPLE SAFE, SECURED & HEALTHY, a priority that neutralizes all forms of politics & division.

Commissioned to help coordinate services to all Liberians (nationwide) during this period & until the country is officially declared Coronavirus-free, the Taskforce has already begun the free distribution of buckets, chlorine (powder), face mask, gloves, hand soap, hand sanitizers, disinfectants (wipes, gels) & paper towel.

Accompanying this distribution plan is a thorough awareness campaign to inform & educate communities on how Covid-19 can be contained, prevented & exterminated in the shortest possible time when the MOH's published health & hygiene measures are observed.

The Taskforce will accelerate this effort in all fifteen counties, working with & utilizing the services of small units of the CDC District & Zonal structures nationwide, churches, mosques & educational facilities.

In furtherance, the CDC will on Tuesday commence a 24-Hrs #PREVENT_COVID-19 information helpline to bolster GoL efforts in curbing the misinformation surrounding the virus & spread awareness on its prevention, using Whatapps, mobile phone hotlines & the CDC-TV Platform.

Meanwhile, the Taskforce will be Chaired by Partisan Ernest J. Clarke and Co-Chaired by Partisan Alexander Saydee, as the committee functions under the supervision of the party's 'Rural Empowerment & Assistance Program, headed by Hon. Thomas P. Fallah.

The Taskforce's Membership, divided into two groups, Team I & Team II, includes;

Team-I

Vivian D. Martin, Team Leader

Charlyn A. Taylor, Secretary

Ruth Baryogar, Member

Saritta B. Googling, Member

Jasper B. Carlton, Member

Winner N. Bethelson, Member

Shardrick G. B. Gbor, Member

Willie Dweh, Member

Paul Siaffa, Member

Hassan Newland, Member

Team-II

Grace Widah, Team Leader

Morris Samolue, Secretary

Daoda Socrates Carlon, Member

Jackie Capehart, Member

James Forkpah, Member

Alexander Saydee, Member

Patience Davies, Member

Calvin Raymond Summon, Member

Ninette Praise Slewion, Member

Eddie Baryon, Member

As the Taskforce hits the ground running consistent with the President's lauded first steps to rid Liberia of Covid-19, the National Executive Committee of the Coalition for Democratic Change, considering Coronavirus a public enemy #1; calls on all members of the Coalition and leaders & members of opposition political parties, religious groupings, and all Liberians to unite as a united front to exterminate this existential threat to our national security.

