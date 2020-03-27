Nigeria: Maximum Compliance As Markets Temporarily Shut Down in Lagos

27 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Sunday Ehigiator

Following the commencement of seven days closure of markets in Lagos State, THISDAY findings revealed that there was total compliance to the directives, as all shops, aside those selling food varieties, in major markets visited were under locks.

Major markets visited around Oshodi thursday such as the Oshodi Electronics, Hardwares and Sawmill Resettlement Market, the Nigerian Army Shipping Arena, Oshodi and the Abibat Mogaji Modern Market were all under lock.

Only foodstuffs and provision sellers were seen within the markets.

However, at the leading technology market in the state, popularly known as Computer Village, in Ikeja, there was heavy presence of traders even though all entrances appeared locked while members of the task force who were visibly present looked away.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.