Nigeria: Tremendoc Provides Support for Nigerians

Tremendoc, Africa's leading telemedicine platform, has announced the expansion of its operation team to make available a team of 200 doctors to provide medical assistance to Nigerians and the world to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group stated also that the Tremendoc app, which accessible to the public, is a platform that connects patients with licensed doctors who can consult, diagnose, prescribe medication and make recommendations on medical conditions and treatments. The app, which is available on both the iOS and Google Play Store, was re-launched last year and has completed over 5,000 consultations in 2020 alone, with capacity to do more in the coming months mostly in this pandemic period.

Tremendoc in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, said: "In today's dynamic and technology-driven world, it has become important for patients to have access to health care regardless of their geographical location. This has become even more crucial in light of growing public fears around visiting health care centres and possible exposure to COVID-19.

"With the telemedicine support that Tremendoc provides, patients can gain access to quality healthcare services and professionals from the comfort of their homes and limit hospital visits to cases of absolute necessity. Little wonder different companies like banks and multinationals are partnering Tremendous to provide free access to their customers and employees."

According to the statement, while talking on the expansion, the Founder of Tremendoc, Mr. Ugochukwu Chikezie, said: "According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria's doctor to patient ratio is one medical doctor to 6,000 Nigerians, whereas the WHO approved ratio is one doctor to 600 patients. With the growing spread of COVID-19, the health sector may become overwhelmed leaving patients with other health issues at risk of neglect.

"Tremendoc will, therefore, mitigate this risk by providing instant access to medical advice for Nigerians with varied health issues. We are essentially providing convenient and affordable health care at the customer's fingertips."

Chikezie also emphasised the benefits of Tremendoc as a platform to address matters involving mental, sexual, reproductive and other sensitive health issues that have hitherto gone unreported out of fear or shame.

He said: "Our platform provides one-on-one round-the-clock access to licenced doctors via audio call, video call or text. Users can speak to therapists or get advice on mental or sexual health issues without fear of stigmatization because they are assured of complete confidentiality."