Sudan: Ethiopian Defense Minister and Chief of Staff Offer Condolences On Defense Minister

Khartoum — The Ethiopian Minister of Defense Lemma Megersa and his chief of staff, General Adem Mohammed, have conveyed their condolences and sympathy to the Sudanese people, their leadership and the Armed Forces on death of Defense Minister Lieutenant General Jamal Eddin Omer Mohamed Ibrahim, who passed away yesterday in Juba.

The Ethiopian army leadership has emphasized roles of the deceased in consolidating and developing military cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields.

During the phone call received by the Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein from the Ethiopian Minister of Defense and his chief of staff in their mourning of the late Defense Minister, he in turn expressed thanks and appreciation for their noble feelings, asking God for mercy and forgiveness to the deceased.