Sudan: N. State - 99 Percent Rate of Curfew Order Implementation

26 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Dongola — Director of Police Forces in the Northern State Major General (police) Mohamed Ibrahim Awadallah has affirmed stability of the security situation in the state, especially after implementation of the curfew declaration and the ban on travel from the state to the other states of the country.

Maj. Gen. (police) Awadallah said in a statement to SUNA that the rate of implementation of the curfew order in its second day was 99% in the various localities of the state, praising the great response of the citizens and their understanding to the objectives of the decision.

He explained that the police forces continue awareness-raising campaigns among the public in all localities of the state on ways and means of combating coronavirus pandemic.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.