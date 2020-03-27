Sudan: N. State - 99 Percent Rate of Curfew Order Implementation

Dongola — Director of Police Forces in the Northern State Major General (police) Mohamed Ibrahim Awadallah has affirmed stability of the security situation in the state, especially after implementation of the curfew declaration and the ban on travel from the state to the other states of the country.

Maj. Gen. (police) Awadallah said in a statement to SUNA that the rate of implementation of the curfew order in its second day was 99% in the various localities of the state, praising the great response of the citizens and their understanding to the objectives of the decision.

He explained that the police forces continue awareness-raising campaigns among the public in all localities of the state on ways and means of combating coronavirus pandemic.