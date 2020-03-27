Ghana: Covid-19 Impact - UK Visa Application Centre in Accra Closure

26 March 2020
Accra, Ghana — Due to the international effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus, the UK Visa Application Centre in Accra will be closed to the public effective immediately.

IMPORTANT: COVID-19 IMPACT Due to the international effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the UK Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Accra will be closed to the public effective immediately. Any new applications will not be accepted until further notice. We are currently contacting any affected customers to cancel scheduled appointments and arrange the return or collection of passports. W

e continue to monitor the situation and updates on when the service will re-open will be available on this page. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation. For further updates to our visas service, please use the following link: ACCRA https://pos.tlscontact.com/acc_en/ Visit the Coronavirus (COVID-19): advice for UK visa applicants and temporary UK residents GOV.UK page for more information

