Cameroon: February 9, 2020 Council Election - Court Orders Re-Runs in Bafut, Benakuma

Holding in audience in Bamenda on March 18, 2020, the Court's decision was on the strength of irregularities.

There is unfinished business after the February 9, 2020 Council election in the Subivisional council of Bafut, Mezam Division and Benakuma, Menchum Divisions. On the strength of an Administrative Court Decision of 18th March, 2020, there will be a re-run of election in both council areas. Holding in session, presided over by Justice Florence Awasum, the Court ruled that irregularities are to blame for the decision. The details reveal petitions to the effect that polling centers took the place of polling stations in Bafut and Benakuma, unregistered persons voted and that gun firing by Defence and Security Forces rather scared SDF voters from filing out to exercise their civic right. In all; the Court handled some 23 petitions filed mostly by SDF and ANDP candidates. But for Bafut and Benakuma Councils, the Court threw out 21 of them on the strength of arguments by Defence Lawyers that the petitions lacked evidence to support their allegations. The North West region featured candidates for 34 councils during the February 9, 2020 elections. Free from petitions were some councils won by the CPDM notably Nkambe, Ndu, Ako, Nwa in Donga Mantung, Wum in Menchum and Fonfuka in Boyo Divisions.