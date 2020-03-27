Sudan: Police Praise Cooperation of Khartoum Citizens On Health Curfew

Khartoum — The spokesman of the police forces, Major General (police) Omar Abdel-Majid Bashir, has praised the response of the citizens of Khartoum State in cooperation with the procedures of the health curfew that was declared by the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies.

Abdul-Majid said in a statement to SUNA that the curfew, which is justified by health considerations, enters its third day, and that there is commitment by the citizens towards the order by about 90%.

He pointed out that there are some minor cases that did not heed the ban and that the police forces deal with them on a case-by-case basis, including those who were kept at the check points and warned not to repeat.

The spokesman of the police forces stated that anyone who has a necessary job working at the time of the curfew has to obtain a permit from the concerned authorities.

He praised shop owners and market committees for their quick response to the curfew, noting that Khartoum State Security Committee calls on the citizens to heed the curfew.