Sudan: Police Praise Cooperation of Khartoum Citizens On Health Curfew

26 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The spokesman of the police forces, Major General (police) Omar Abdel-Majid Bashir, has praised the response of the citizens of Khartoum State in cooperation with the procedures of the health curfew that was declared by the Higher Committee for Health Emergencies.

Abdul-Majid said in a statement to SUNA that the curfew, which is justified by health considerations, enters its third day, and that there is commitment by the citizens towards the order by about 90%.

He pointed out that there are some minor cases that did not heed the ban and that the police forces deal with them on a case-by-case basis, including those who were kept at the check points and warned not to repeat.

The spokesman of the police forces stated that anyone who has a necessary job working at the time of the curfew has to obtain a permit from the concerned authorities.

He praised shop owners and market committees for their quick response to the curfew, noting that Khartoum State Security Committee calls on the citizens to heed the curfew.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.