Sudan: FM Condemns Terrorist Attack On Chadian Military Position

Khartoum — Sudan has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack launched by Boko Haram terrorist group on a Chadian military position on Monday which left 92 military men dead and tens wounded.

The Foreign Ministry affirmed in a statement Sudan' standing alongside Chad in its battle against the danger of terrorism and extremist groups which threaten security, peace and stability of Chad and the region as whole , stressing that Chad's security and stability is part and parcel of security and stability of Sudan.

The Ministry called for regional and international concerted efforts for confronting the danger of the terrorist and extremist groups in the region.