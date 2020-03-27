Sudan: FM Condemns Terrorist Attack On Chadian Military Position

26 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudan has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack launched by Boko Haram terrorist group on a Chadian military position on Monday which left 92 military men dead and tens wounded.

The Foreign Ministry affirmed in a statement Sudan' standing alongside Chad in its battle against the danger of terrorism and extremist groups which threaten security, peace and stability of Chad and the region as whole , stressing that Chad's security and stability is part and parcel of security and stability of Sudan.

The Ministry called for regional and international concerted efforts for confronting the danger of the terrorist and extremist groups in the region.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.