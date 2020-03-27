Sudan: Suspected Cronavirus Case in Red Sea

26 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The health authorities in the Red Sea State, on Thursday, detected a Coronavirus suspected case for a Sudanese lady coming from an Arab state.

The General Director for the Health Sector in the State, Dr. Zafaran Al-Zaki has outlined in a press statement that the the concerned circles dealt with the case in accordance with the necessary health procedures, adding that specimens were sent to the National PublicHealth Laboratory.

The case was isolated in accordance with the health quantine procedures, she added.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.