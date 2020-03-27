Sudan: Suspected Cronavirus Case in Red Sea

Port Sudan — The health authorities in the Red Sea State, on Thursday, detected a Coronavirus suspected case for a Sudanese lady coming from an Arab state.

The General Director for the Health Sector in the State, Dr. Zafaran Al-Zaki has outlined in a press statement that the the concerned circles dealt with the case in accordance with the necessary health procedures, adding that specimens were sent to the National PublicHealth Laboratory.

The case was isolated in accordance with the health quantine procedures, she added.