Sudan: Kordofan University Launches Community Awareness Campaign On Corona

26 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al Obeid — Kordofan University launched today a community awareness campaign on the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, in cooperation with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Social Development in the state, with participation of the College of Community Medicine and the students of the Faculties of Medicine and Health Sciences, Nursing Sciences, Public Health and environment hygiene.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of Kordofan University Prof. Ahmed Mohamed Al-Naim emphasized that the launch of these campaigns is an affirmation of the university's active role in the community and enhancement of efforts to combat the pandemic, stressing that all capabilities of the university are mobilized for supporting the efforts of the state and the Ministry of Health and Social Development to ward off coronavirus disease.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health and Social Development in the state, Dr. Ahmed Rajab, pointed out that efforts continue for strengthening health and preventive awareness campaigns to confront and combat coronavirus.

The Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Ajab, explained that the awareness campaigns cover the localities of Sheikan, Al Rahad, Umm-Rawaba and Bara.

On his part, UNFPA representative in the state explained that this initiative is relied upon greatly in advancing the state's efforts, stressing importance of adherence to the directives of the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

