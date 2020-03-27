Sudan: Karari Locality Allocates 3 Hospitals to Face Coronavirus

Khartoum — karari Locality Thursday announced allocation of Al-Buluk,Al-Naw and AL-Sarurab hospitals to face any emergency and impacts resulted from Coronavirus. The executive manager of the locality Babikir Al-Radi Ali told SUNA that the committee was composed from a number of relevance administrations working under the supervision of the executive manager.

He said "there is no any registered case up to now saying the locality is firmly observing the implementation of curfew and that for preserving safety of people.

Ali urges all citizens to commit themselves to the federal and state health directives as regard of Coronavirus.