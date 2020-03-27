Liberia: Sports - Former Lone Star Striker Wants Liberians Observe Preventive Measures

... in face of Coronavirus threat

By Roland Mulbah

Former Liberian international striker, Henry Zobon Gobah has called on Liberians to continuously observe the preventive health measures in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus.

Speaking from his base in the United States of America, Mr Gobah noted that Liberians should take seriously the social distance of six feet as pronounced by the Government of Liberia.

The LISCR FC all-time highest goal scorer, who celebrated his birthday on March 23, urged Liberians saying, "Put distance between yourself and other people because COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick."

From the dusty pitches in Monrovia where he turned into a lethal finisher with the likes of Blue Angels, Red Devils in his formative years as a footballer in the Ivory Coast with FC Mahn, then to Devereux, former Barcelona now LISCR which led him to the senior national team of Liberia, the Lone Star, showcasing against the likes of Niger Mena and the Wala Anteplope of Ethiopia, Henry Zobon Gobah was no doubt regarded as one of the greatest goal scorers of his generation by evidence of scoring multiple goals culminating into Golden Boots awards in the Third and Second Division and also continuing his trade in Indonesia where he never stopped rattling the net as his long-range artillery shots earned him the nickname, the "Bomber."

Two particular instances are the screamer against Niger that landed on the crossbar for Prince Daye to pounce on for the lone goal in the Lone Star 1-0 win and the rocket against Lartee Jackson from more than 30 yards as LISCR FC, I.E shared the spoils.

Family members and friends, especially at home, have wished the former deadly striker happy birthday.

One of such is Liberia's foremost football analyst, Wleh Bedell, who religiously followed Henry Zobon Gobah during his glorious days on the local scene.

"Today marks the birthday of a longtime friend and brother, Henry Zobon Gobah. ZB, this day brings fond memories mostly for your goal-scoring exploits and as you celebrate another Birthday in a relatively cautious mood in the United States, I like to join the many friends and families to wish you a Happy Birthday and pray that God Almighty grant you many more years to come. Happy, Happy Birthday ZB,"Bedell said.