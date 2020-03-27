Namibia: Keetmanshoop Test for Two Suspected Coronavirus Cases

//Kharas acting director of health Dr. Refanus Kooper said two people who had visited the Democratic Republic of Congo recently were screened and tested for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in a room at the hospital after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

He said the duo were place in isolation and that their results of the test were expected in 48 hours.

"Police will guard the place where they stay to ensure they remain in self-quarantined," he said.

Entrance to the Keetmanshoop state hospital was blocked and residents turned away for almost an hour this morning, as a result.