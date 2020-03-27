South Africa: Lions Sign Journeyman Fast Bowler

The Lions have signed fast bowler Tladi Bokako , who hails from Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

Bokako has been somewhat of a journeyman on the domestic scene, having represented Eastern Province, Western Province, South Western Districts and Boland at senior provincial level.

The 26-year old is no stranger to franchise cricket having also played for the Warriors and Cape Cobras.

The paceman also turned out for the Durban Heat in the 2018 Mzansi Super League.

"I am grateful and super proud to play alongside some of the experienced Lions players. The franchise has long standing history and look forward to contributing towards this history. On a personal note, this will help with my growth as an individual and improve my game," Bokako said.

Bokako's signing follows the earlier Lions signings this week of batsman Wesley Marshall , all-rounder Sisanda Magala and Proteas speedster Lutho Sipamla .

- Lions Cricket

Source: Sport24