Namibia: Bank Windhoek Confirms New Interest Rates

25 March 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

In response to the announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia to decrease the policy rate as announced on 20 March 2020, Bank Windhoek hereby confirms the reduction of its Prime Lending Rate by 1.00% from 10.00% to 9.00%. The Mortgage Lending Rate will decrease from 11.00% to 10.00%

The interest rate changes will be effective from Monday, 30 March 2020.

According to Diederik Kruger, head of funding and liquidity management at Bank Windhoek, the impact from the worldwide economic decline, triggered by the Covid-19 virus changed the status quo everywhere and that Namibia is in unchartered territory. "We believe that the quick and sweeping change announced by BoN will be the first of many and we can expect swift policy reforms to firstly guide banks to assist our clients better, but also to lighten the burden on individuals and businesses operating in Namibia."

"The impact from Covid-19 will go down in history as the worst disaster for financial markets, currencies and the world economy, but it is in times like these where brave leadership is needed to chart a new course towards a prosperous future for all of us," Kruger said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.