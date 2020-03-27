Nigeria: El-Lab Rewards Outstanding Graduands

Two graduating students of the Medical Laboratory Science department of the college of medicine, University of Lagos penultimate Wednesday became proud winners of N100, 000 each for excellent and outstanding performances in their academic pursuit.

The award and prize money, sponsored by EL-LAB Limited, a top-notch indigenous medical laboratory based in Lagos, were presented to the students at this year's induction ceremony that took place at Old Great Hall, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba, Lagos.

In a brief speech before the final presentation ceremony, the Laboratory Director of EL-LAB limited, Mr Elochukwu Adibo congratulated the graduating students on their formal induction as recognised licensed medical lab scientists and commended their tenacity over five years that culminated into the glorious outing of that day.

He reminisced on the evocative and exciting feeling he had many years ago when he received an award of distinction as the best graduating student in the same field and restated that he can truly relate with the excitement of the inductees.

He however advised that the graduands should not relax in their quest for more knowledge as this was just the first major step in a very exciting professional life that lies ahead each of them.

Adibo also explained that although the initial sponsorship was for the best graduating student in Histopathology and Immunochemistry, a special unit after his heart, he had to appeal to his board to extend the sponsorship to the overall best graduations as well.

He promised that his organisation will continue to sponsor the two awards consistently and ensure that the prize money each year is commensurate with meeting quality needs within the Nigerian economy.

Mr David Eragbai Ilevbare - Overall Best Graduating student and Victoria Oluwaseyi Idowu - Best Graduating student in Histopathology and Immunochemistry, were the recipients of this year's award of N100,000 naira each.

In his opening remarks, Provost of the College, Prof. Afolabi Lesi called on all graduating students to act with accountability and good judgement in all their professional activities to reflect the great institution they represent.

The Vice- Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe who was represented by his deputy, Prof Bamidele commended the graduating students and their lecturers for their tenacity despite the current challenges Nigerians are facing in the academic environment.

In his induction lecture titled, "The Role of Medical Laboratory Science in health care delivery system in Nigeria: bridging the gap", Prof Isaiah Nnanna Ibeh strongly stressed that until the present bickering among different units of medical practice jostling for superiority ends, effective health care delivery might continue to elude Nigeria.