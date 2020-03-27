Malawians Urged to Adopt Rescued Pets

Lilongwe — All Creatures Animal Welfare Organisation has called on Malawians to adopt rescued pets at an affordable price.

ALL CREATURES animal organisation rescues animals that have been abandoned and stray pets, and puts them up for adoption at a fee of K30, 000 for dogs of any breed and cats at K5,000.

In an Interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), ALL CREATURES Communications and Program's Manager, Chippo Chiwala said as opposed to people that sell animals on the streets, they give more attention and care to the animals.

"When we rescue an animal, it is quarantined first, to monitor its health and we also make sure we give all the required vaccinations, spay and neuter before anyone adopts it.

Basically, spaying and neutering refer to the removal of reproductive organ in male and female pets respectively.

She further said adopting at ALL CREATURES follows a procedure. Firstly, a person has to fill an adoption interview form, where we will get to know the person adopting a pet.

A house visit will then follow to check if the environment is pet friendly," she said

She added that after approval they still do routine checks on the wellbeing of the pets.

"It's not a matter of wanting people to adopt, but trying to promote the welfare of animals," she said.

Commenting on the issue, Veterinarian, Peter Mwale said adopting a pet gives assurance of the wellbeing of the pets since they are given all the necessary treatment.

"Our pets are given all the required vaccines, which assures that one adopting their pet does not have rabies which is fatal to human health," he said.

He added that Malawians can play a huge role by being compassionate and have love for animals because buying pets along the road gives the culprits to continue to violate animal rights.

"I would like to urge people to treat animals with love and that they should not just abandon pets like objects.

"If they are no longer willing to have them, they should give them to someone else or hand them over to an animal welfare organisation to reduce the number of stray pets," he said.

ALL CREATURES is a leading non-profit animal welfare organisation that offers veterinary services programs. They work closely with Malawi Police and the Veterinary Department in enforcing the Protection of Animal Law.