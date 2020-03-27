Zimbabwe: Zinasu Leader Charged With Criminal Nuisance

26 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Authorities have charged a student leader for allegedly inciting some school children to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members on Tuesday 24 March 2020 arrested and charged Takudzwa Ngadziore, the president of Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) with criminal nuisance as defined in section 46 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

In court, prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti told Harare Magistrate Barbra Mateko that the 21 year-old Ngadziore did an act that is likely to create nuisance or obstruction by gathering some students from Allan Wilson High School on "7 March 2020" at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare, where he incited them without the consent of their parents or guardians to participate in a demonstration, where the school children sang some protest songs against President Mnangagwa's government over its mismanagement of the economy.

Ngadziore, who was represented by Webster Jiti of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) was set free on ZWL$100 bail by Magistrate Mateko and was ordered to reside at his given residential address and not to interfere with state witnesses until the matter is finalised.

Magistrate Mateko remanded Ngadziore out of custody to 11 June 2020.

The arrest of Ngadziore follows the interrogation of seven Allan Wilson High School students, who were detained at Harare Central Police Station on 20 February 2020 by ZRP officers who accused them of participating in an illegal demonstration which was held in the capital city in February.

ZRP officers only changed from treating the students as accused persons to state witnesses after their lawyer Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of ZLHR arrived at Harare Central

Police Station and challenged the treatment of his clients as accused persons. The students were later released after the recording of the witness statements in the presence of their lawyer and their parents and guardians.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.