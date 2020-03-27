Gambia: Bangladeshi Preacher Laid to Rest

26 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

A Bangladeshi national who died of Coronavirus has been laid to rest on Wednesday at the Jeshwang Cemetery by the Red Cross.

The 70-year-old, whose name is withheld by the authorities, came to The Gambia on the 14th March 2020 and passed away on the 20th March 2020 on his way to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital. He was confirmed to be positive of the virus after he died.

A 47-year-old Bangladeshi national who is a travelled companion of the deceased, is under quarantine, his samples were collected on the 26th March for further testing.

The Gambia so far have 3 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 1 probable case according to health officials.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion at the Ministry of Health said the number of people under quarantine is still 177.

He said: "Health staffs are conducting routine immunization services to further sensitize mothers on the importance of social distancing."

He said there will be an expansion of COVID 19 testing facilities to the National Public Health Laboratory BL3 Laboratory.

He also disclosed that the Public Health Emergency Operation Center (PHECO) will be fumigated. He said they will recruit additional personnel for the response, including contact tracers and Rapid Response Teams (RRTs).

