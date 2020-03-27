Tunisia: Five Governorates Still Covid-19 Free

Tunis/Tunisia — Five governorates, namely Beja, Jendouba, Siliana, Sidi Bouzid and Tozeur, have so far reported no cases of infection by COVID-19, according to data published on the Prime Ministry's website regarding the development of the health situation in the country.

The Gafsa and Kef governorates both reported only one case while the governorates of Kairouan, Nabeul and Zaghouan each reported two cases, the same source specifies.

The number of cases reported in other governorates varies between 3 and 7 cases, with the exception of 5 governorates where the number of infection cases has surpassed 12.

The Tunis governorate reported 52 cases, followed by Ariana (33) and Ben Arous (17).

The Health Ministry announced in a press release issued Thursday night the identification of 24 new infection cases, out of 309 conducted tests.